The FIA has confirmed that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is under investigation after a bizarre incident in Formula 1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion went fifth fastest at the Red Bull Ring as Max Verstappen secured pole position ahead of Sunday's showpiece.

Ultimately, it was another frustrating qualifying for Hamilton, who was once again out-qualified by his team-mate George Russell, who will start tomorrow's grand prix in third.

Russell now leads Hamilton 9-2 in head-to-head grand prix qualifying in 2024 and things could yet get worse for the 103-time race-winner.

Lewis Hamilton was called to report to race stewards after qualifying in Austria

Max Verstappen will start on pole for Sunday's race

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton investigation

Having had a dramatic start to the session in which he had to produce a late lap on fresh tyres to make it through to Q2, Hamilton eventually made it to Q3 - the third and final part of the qualifying session.

Despite that, the drama continued for the 39-year-old, with his Mercedes car appearing to drag a rear jack and an extraction pipe into the pit lane as he pulled out of his Mercedes garage.

The sport's governing body immediately announced that an investigation was underway, revealing they were examining a potentially unsafe release.

An FIA document released shortly after the session revealed that Hamilton and a Mercedes representative were now required to report to the stewards over an alleged breach of Article 34.14 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

The stewards will announce the outcome of their investigation in due course.

