Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a shock bid for a new team-mate ahead of his move to Ferrari for 2025 from one of the current Red Bull stars.

Hamilton has just five remaining races where he will compete for Mercedes, the team at which he secured six of his seven titles since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued

F1 RESULTS: Norris dominates Verstappen as Red Bull star HUMILIATED

Ahead of the 2024 season, Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 by announcing his team switch to Ferrari for next year, the Scuderia securing his signature alongside Monegasque starlet Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari have bolstered their chances in the 2024 standings of late, their one-two result at the US GP last time out thanks to current lineup of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz solidifying them as contenders for the constructors' championship.

Ferrari are now just eight points behind Red Bull and 48 behind leaders McLaren as the final races of the year loom.

Ferrari confirmed Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as their 2025 driver lineup

Carlos Sainz will be moving to Williams in 2025 to make way for Lewis Hamilton

READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

Red Bull star declares unlikely Hamilton partnership

As F1 headed to Mexico this weekend for the 20th round of the season, Hamilton would have been taken by surprise when one at-risk Red Bull star declared himself the British star's future Ferrari team-mate.

Home favourite Sergio Perez will be hoping for an impressive result in front of the local crowd in Mexico City, but his hopes may have already been dashed after a nightmare qualifying session.

Perez's future with Red Bull is already uncertain, but it seems he would rather be placed alongside Hamilton in red than find himself out of a seat.

In a playful social media post on the official Formula 1 'X' account, the Mexican racer took part in a game of 'wrong answers only', stating his name as 'Gonzalo Perez' and declaring his position as Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate when asked which team he drove for.

Gonzalo Perez will save the day 🦸‍♂️



Wrong answers only with the home hero 👇#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/loNNaMT9M5 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2024

READ MORE: FIA issue MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

Related