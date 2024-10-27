Hamilton given ‘NEW Ferrari team-mate’ after shock Red Bull switch
Hamilton given ‘NEW Ferrari team-mate’ after shock Red Bull switch
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a shock bid for a new team-mate ahead of his move to Ferrari for 2025 from one of the current Red Bull stars.
Hamilton has just five remaining races where he will compete for Mercedes, the team at which he secured six of his seven titles since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 by announcing his team switch to Ferrari for next year, the Scuderia securing his signature alongside Monegasque starlet Charles Leclerc.
Ferrari have bolstered their chances in the 2024 standings of late, their one-two result at the US GP last time out thanks to current lineup of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz solidifying them as contenders for the constructors' championship.
Ferrari are now just eight points behind Red Bull and 48 behind leaders McLaren as the final races of the year loom.
Red Bull star declares unlikely Hamilton partnership
As F1 headed to Mexico this weekend for the 20th round of the season, Hamilton would have been taken by surprise when one at-risk Red Bull star declared himself the British star's future Ferrari team-mate.
Home favourite Sergio Perez will be hoping for an impressive result in front of the local crowd in Mexico City, but his hopes may have already been dashed after a nightmare qualifying session.
Perez's future with Red Bull is already uncertain, but it seems he would rather be placed alongside Hamilton in red than find himself out of a seat.
In a playful social media post on the official Formula 1 'X' account, the Mexican racer took part in a game of 'wrong answers only', stating his name as 'Gonzalo Perez' and declaring his position as Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate when asked which team he drove for.
Gonzalo Perez will save the day 🦸♂️— Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2024
Wrong answers only with the home hero 👇#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/loNNaMT9M5
Change your timezone:
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec