F1 star settles argument as rivals accuse him of going BALD!

Carlos Sainz has had his follicle prowess challenged by a rival F1 team, with Racing Bulls' social media team questioning whether he was going bald.

It would be a pretty bad time for the Williams racer to lose his hair, after he was announced as L'Oreal's brand ambassador for their haircare line Elvive and took part in their latest advertising campaign where he zoomed through the streets of Paris on a motorbike.

However, his team-mate Alex Albon jokingly suggested he was going bald which lead to the Racing Bulls social media team also needling the Spaniard about his hair.

F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman provided a succinct insight into the saga on his Instagram page, where he revealed Sainz was keen to set the record straight after some teasing from his team-mate and rivals.

Is Carlos Sainz going bald?

In an Instagram video, Illman explained the debate and asked: "Is Carlos Sainz going bald? Well that was the question raised by some of the VCARB social media team. What's that about?

"From what I could gather, Alex Albon had said that Carlos is going bald and when the social media crew confronted him about it, Carlos was keen to settle the argument.

"Now I, like you, have probably noticed Carlos' hair for a good number of years. It's lustrous, it's magnificent. In fact I'd put in him my top three for hair.

"But does Alex Albon know something we don't? Carlos is 30 but if you look at Carlos Sr, he's looking pretty good on the hair front and he turned 63 on the Saturday.

"But back to Carlos Jr who was a little taken back at the claim and was very quick to show the question poser that he indeed did have plenty of hair and it was not thinning.

"I think Alex might have just been stirring the pot there."

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement

Related