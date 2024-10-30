Former F1 star Vettel RETURNS in Brazil

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed his return to Brazil via a recent social media post.

The retired F1 star left the sport in 2022, where he completed his final season with Aston Martin.

The German enjoyed an illustrious F1 career where he achieved four back-to-back world titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, and even attempted to go one better when he joined Ferrari in 2015.

However, Vettel never quite managed to replicate his early success, and retired from F1 with 53 race wins across his sixteen seasons in the sport.

Sebastian Vettel ushered in Red Bull's championship success

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015

Will Sebastian Vettel ever come out of retirement?

With F1 stars such as Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg all proving that age is no barrier in motorsport, it has led to speculation over whether Vettel too will launch a comeback.

German manufacturers Audi are set to take over Sauber in 2026, and with former Ferrari and Red Bull colleagues Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley both running the show at that outfit, some have connected Vettel to a return with the team.

Whilst an F1 return seems unlikely, Vettel has often returned to the F1 paddock since his retirement, including this year at Imola to mark the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s tragic accident.

The champion has recently returned to the birth country of the F1 legend, but not for the upcoming Brazilian GP weekend.

During the latter stages of his career, Vettel highlighted causes important to him from environmental to social, and has this time taken his advocacy to the Amazon rainforest.

"My first time to the Amazon meeting the guardians of the forest - it’s people!," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Chief Raoni Metuktire, one of the most important indigenous leaders of the world, and Chief Megaron Txucarramae welcomed me.

"I learned about the importance of protecting their rights, their land and their people. They fight for their identity - the Amazon forest.

"There is still a race to win. Thank you @greenpeacebrasil for making this possible. @institutoraoni."

