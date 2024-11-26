Red Bull chief reveals DEADLINE for Perez future decision

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed the deadline for deciding Sergio Perez's future beyond the end of the 2024 season.

While his supreme team-mate Max Verstappen has cruised to world championship success once again, Perez is currently sat down in eighth in the drivers' championship standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing huge loss as F1 announce MAJOR grid change

READ MORE: Verstappen set for MAJOR loss after championship win

Perez has not achieved a podium finish since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and has gained just 13 points in his last seven events.

This dismal run of form has hampered Red Bull's chances of claiming a third successive constructors' championship title, and they sit 53 points behind leaders McLaren with just two races remaining.

Sergio Perez's performances in 2024 have been poor

Perez's Red Bull future

Due to his poor performances, Perez's position in the team has been constantly questioned throughout 2024, despite seemingly retaining the support of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Liam Lawson was promoted into the VCARB seat back in September, and Marko suggested that he and Yuki Tsunoda were involved in a shootout for the seat alongside Verstappen for 2025.

In addition to this, there have been rumours that Red Bull are willing to spend a lot of money to bring talented youngster Franco Colapinto into the fold, despite Perez having signed a new contract earlier in the season.

Now, Marko has suggested that there is a deadline for when their final decision around Perez's future will be made.

"There will be a meeting after Abu Dhabi and the result of this meeting will be presented to the shareholders and they will then decide what the driver situation for both teams will look like for next year," team advisor Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF in Las Vegas.

"I don’t know the exact gap now, but I think Checo has over 200 points less than Max. And then it’s clear that the Constructors’ title is no longer possible.

"So if Sergio was anywhere near (Lewis) Hamilton and (George) Russell or Ferrari or even McLaren, then we would be well ahead again."

READ MORE: Red Bull championship bid FAILING as F1 team DEMOTED

Related