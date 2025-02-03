Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy

Christian and Geri Horner are set to make a huge housing change in 2025, after development plans in 2024 caused local controversy.

The Formula 1 team boss and former Spice Girl came under fire from residents in 2024, after the pair planned on replacing their 18th century kitchen garden with an open air swimming pool.

However, the rural community complained that the new development would ruin the area, with one local resident even stating that funerals in the nearby church could be interrupted by 'screaming, shouting and splashing' from the new pool.

Despite protests from the local community, the Horners were given the go-ahead for their second pool at their Northamptonshire mansion, and are now planning further developments.

Christian Horner is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell

Geri and Christian Horner came under fire for their second swimming pool in 2024

Geri and Christian Horner make further home improvements

The Daily Mail revealed that the couple are making further improvements to the adjoining land of their Grade II listed home, where their current gate will be upgraded.

The pair's new development is supposed to provide a 'waiting bay' for the safety of agricultural and equestrian vehicles, with Geri and Christian both keen horse owners.

In January, the couple celebrated the win of their horse Lift Me Up - named after Halliwell-Horner's 1999 single - at the Hunters’ Chase, earning them the £2,053.20 cash prize.

The Horner's planning application details: "The proposed rearrangement and replacement of the estate gates align with both agricultural rights under permitted development, as outlined in the relevant planning history and legislation section.

"The planned rearrangement works, which include the installation of a new oak gate, stone piers, and increased gate setback, will provide safer access to the estate while improving the overall aesthetic of this part of the property and area.

"The design carefully considers the nearby heritage conservation area and complements the agricultural use of the land.

"This proposal meets all necessary requirements for agricultural development on land of this size and will contribute positively to the safety, functionality, and appearance of the property."

