Vettel handed F1 boost by Leclerc disqualification

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has been handed a surprising career boost despite retiring from the pinnacle of motorsport in 2022.

During his illustrious career, the four-time champion drove for Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, achieving championship success with Red Bull but never quite returning to his peak form after moving to the Scuderia.

Vettel achieved drivers' title success whilst heading up Christian Horner's Red Bull driver duo from 2009 until 2014, securing back-to-back championship victories from 2010 to 2013.

Having achieved consistent success in the 2010s, Vettel then struggled with reliability issues at Red Bull during his final season with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, opting for a major career change and signing for Ferrari for 2015 and beyond.

Vettel reclaims surprising F1 record

Many drivers both before and after Vettel's time have marked a major motorsport milestone by driving for Ferrari, with the most recent example of course being Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion is currently competing in his first F1 campaign as a Ferrari driver but has so far endured a mixed experience, to say the least.

At the second round of the 2025 championship this weekend, Hamilton achieved his first pole position in the Shanghai sprint race, later going on to convert it into his first win with the Maranello outfit.

Just a day later however, the 40-year-old was struck by a grand prix disqualification alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc, with Ferrari suffering double disappointment following Sunday's race in China.

Leclerc previously raced in red alongside Vettel during the 2019 and 2020 season and this weekend, the pair have been battling it out for a historic record with the team.

Before his disqualification, the Monegasque's P5 finish in China made him Ferrari's highest points scorer, overtaking Vettel's 1400 points mark.

But, with Leclerc's Ferrari breaching the weight regulations this weekend, he is now out of the race altogether and has, therefore, lost those vital championship points, meaning Vettel has been restored as the Scuderia driver to have scored the most for the team across their iconic history.

This though comes with a slight asterisk given the great Michael Schumacher's points for the team all came during an era when only 10 points were handed out for a win before this was abolished in favour of the current system in 2010.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton hits out as Ferrari star DISQUALIFIED from Chinese Grand Prix