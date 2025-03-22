F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied

Lewis Hamilton roared home to take his first race victory in the red of Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix, claiming the top spot in the sprint race.

Round two of the 2025 Formula 1 season is the first sprint weekend of the year, meaning the drivers have two races in which they can score vital points for their championship battles instead of just one.

Hamilton took the sprint race pole on Friday and led the race from start to finish in Shanghai, beating McLaren's Oscar Piastri and old rival Max Verstappen to the line.

George Russell continued Mercedes' strong start to the season with a fourth-place finish, while Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five.

After the race, Alpine's Jack Doohan was handed a 10-second penalty for an incident involving fellow rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, which altered the final sprint race timings.

Below is the final classification from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, officially confirmed by the FIA.

2025 Chinese Grand Prix sprint - Final classification

1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.889sec

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +9.804sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +11.592sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +12.190sec

6. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +22.288sec

7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +23.038sec

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +23.471sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.916sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +38.218sec

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +39.292sec

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +39.649sec

13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +42.400sec

14. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +44.904sec

15. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +45.649sec

16. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +46.182sec

17. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +51.376sec

18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +53.940sec

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +56.682sec

20. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1:10.212sec*



* - Jack Doohan was handed a 10-second penalty and two penalty points by the FIA for causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto.

What points are on offer in F1 Sprint races?

In 2021, F1 drivers received three points for winning the sprint, two for finishing second, and one for coming in third.

As this offered little to no incentive to put cars on the line for drivers in the midfield, this was altered in 2022 to the rewards system, which remains in place this year.

Keen to strike a balance that keeps Sunday’s grand prix as the main focus, a points system was agreed upon that sees the victor score eight, the second-place finisher seven, all the way down to eighth place, where one point is awarded.

There is no point handed out for setting the fastest lap in these shorter races, a rule which has now also been abolished for 2025 in the longer grands prix.

How long is an F1 Sprint Race?

The F1 Sprint is a 100km race. This is significantly shorter than the 305km distance of a regular grand prix.

There are no mandatory pit stops required, meaning drivers will often select a tyre which can comfortably go the distance without too much managing.

