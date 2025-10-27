Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff announces birth of baby and shares first pictures

Sky Sports F1 pundit and presenter Naomi Schiff has announced the birth of her first child with husband Alexandre Dedieu.

The former racing driver announced her pregnancy in May this year, and sported an ever-growing baby bump throughout the races she covered in 2025.

Schiff even shared an adorable moment with Lewis Hamilton on the grid at Silverstone, where he touched her bump and asked if the baby was kicking.

The 31-year-old presented her final race of the year with Sky at the Dutch GP, where she confirmed the race would be her last appearance before the baby is born, but that she would be back next year.

Since then, Schiff has shared pictures from her lavish baby shower, but has been rather quiet on Instagram in October.

A baby boy for Naomi Schiff

The Sky Sports star recently revealed the birth of a baby boy on Instagram, who was born on October 8, 2025 and the couple have named Raphael Schiff-Dedieu.

Schiff posted a series of intimate pictures of herself and Dedieu holding their newborn son, which also included a bracelet of Raphael's name.

She wrote: "Raphael Schiff-Dedieu. Born October 8th 2025."

"My little boy, in so little time you have completely changed my world. You’ve given me this role I always knew I wanted, but never knew I’d love this deeply.

"I can’t wait to watch you discover the world, to help you feel brave, to lift you when you fall, and to remind you every day just how deeply you’re loved.

"Thank you for making me your mom. I love you so much."

Members of the F1 community flooded the comments section with well wishes and congratulations, including Sky colleague and 2009 world champion Jenson Button.

"Congratulations guys," he wrote.

F1 TV presenter Laura Winter, who is also expecting her first child, added: "The biggest congratulations. So so happy for you, just beautiful! Hope you’re doing really well."

Sister of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Victoria Verstappen, also offered her congratulations alongside the pair's mother Sophie Kumpen.

