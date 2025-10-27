Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff announces birth of baby and shares first pictures
Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff announces birth of baby and shares first pictures
Sky Sports F1 pundit and presenter Naomi Schiff has announced the birth of her first child with husband Alexandre Dedieu.
The former racing driver announced her pregnancy in May this year, and sported an ever-growing baby bump throughout the races she covered in 2025.
Schiff even shared an adorable moment with Lewis Hamilton on the grid at Silverstone, where he touched her bump and asked if the baby was kicking.
The 31-year-old presented her final race of the year with Sky at the Dutch GP, where she confirmed the race would be her last appearance before the baby is born, but that she would be back next year.
Since then, Schiff has shared pictures from her lavish baby shower, but has been rather quiet on Instagram in October.
A baby boy for Naomi Schiff
The Sky Sports star recently revealed the birth of a baby boy on Instagram, who was born on October 8, 2025 and the couple have named Raphael Schiff-Dedieu.
Schiff posted a series of intimate pictures of herself and Dedieu holding their newborn son, which also included a bracelet of Raphael's name.
She wrote: "Raphael Schiff-Dedieu. Born October 8th 2025."
"My little boy, in so little time you have completely changed my world. You’ve given me this role I always knew I wanted, but never knew I’d love this deeply.
"I can’t wait to watch you discover the world, to help you feel brave, to lift you when you fall, and to remind you every day just how deeply you’re loved.
"Thank you for making me your mom. I love you so much."
Members of the F1 community flooded the comments section with well wishes and congratulations, including Sky colleague and 2009 world champion Jenson Button.
"Congratulations guys," he wrote.
F1 TV presenter Laura Winter, who is also expecting her first child, added: "The biggest congratulations. So so happy for you, just beautiful! Hope you’re doing really well."
Sister of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Victoria Verstappen, also offered her congratulations alongside the pair's mother Sophie Kumpen.
F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick
Related
Latest News
Ferrari F1 star announces plans to start a family
- 34 minutes ago
Valtteri Bottas had 'contract ready' to sign for F1 team before Cadillac
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton blamed by Italian media for ‘unacceptable mistake’ as Ferrari promise goes to waste
- 2 hours ago
When F1 team radio goes wrong: Max Verstappen explains Mexican GP mess
- 3 hours ago
F1 star George Russell could be one and done with Mercedes as key contract clause revealed
- 3 hours ago
Did the FIA get it wrong with Lewis Hamilton penalty?
- Today 18:58
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Yesterday 00:56
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- Yesterday 19:42