Sky Sports F1 star Naomi Schiff delivers 'hello baby' message
F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has delivered a 'hello baby' message on social media following her final race with Sky Sports.
At the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Schiff confirmed to viewers that the race in Zandvoort would be her last weekend with Sky for the season.
The 31-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Alexandre Dedieu, after the couple married in 2024, and following her final on screen duties with the UK broadcaster, she has revealed her baby shower celebrations online.
After wrapping up with Sky for the year, Schiff took to her Instagram story to share snaps from the event.
Guests could be seen enjoying the celebrations around a table set with snacks and flowers, with a 'hello baby' banner hanging from the wall.
Has Naomi Schiff retired from presenting F1?
Since announcing her pregnancy in May 2025, Schiff has continued to feature on Sky F1's coverage as one of their most popular pundits.
Alongside Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes, Jamie Chadwick and Bernie Collins, Schiff is helping to bring an authoritative voice to the sport's coverage as it's female fanbase continues to grow.
The former driver also works as a co-presenter for Canal+, and is occasionally absent from Sky's coverage to carry out her duties with the French F1 broadcaster.
But Schiff is set to take the rest of the year off to prepare for the arrival of her first child, with her return likely set for the 2026 season.
When signing off on Schiff's final Sky Sports appearance at Zandvoort, fellow presenter Simon Lazenby said: "Next time we see you, you’re going to be a mother, good luck with it all."
Schiff then responded with a farewell message after her final race of the 2025 season, saying: "I’m going to be watching you guys, sending you lots of messages, and hopefully soon we’ll have another little F1 fan in the world, watching along."
