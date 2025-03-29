F1 star celebrates engagement in stunning social media post

F1 TV presenter Laura Winter has celebrated her engagement with her partner Louie-Paul Jaspal on social media.

Winter made her Formula 1 presenting debut back in 2019 at the Belgian Grand Prix, and currently hosts F1 TV’s pre-race and post-race show alongside her colleagues Alex Brundle, Jolyon Palmer, Alex Jacques and Lawrence Barretto.

A champion of women in sport, Winter’s message to female F1 fans in 2024 went viral on social media where she stated: "We are here to stay and we are right where we belong."

Previous to her career in F1, the presenter also presented cycling coverage on Eurosport, BBC and ITV4, and last year returned to the sport where she hosted the Tour de France Femmes which she described as the ‘greatest privilege’.

F1 TV’s Laura Winter announces engagement

Alongside sharing her successful broadcast career, Winter also used her social media to make an exciting personal announcement recently, revealing she had become engaged to her partner Louie-Paul Jaspal.

Winter posted a series of heartwarming pictures of the pair following the proposal, which took place by a sunny riverbank and even offered a glimpse at their engagement ring.

"It’s always been yes Louie Jaspal. I’m the happiest girl in the world right now," the broadcaster wrote on Instagram.

Jaspal also shared a similar post to his account which he captioned: "26th March 2025. The beginning of the rest of our lives!"

Winter's colleagues and other figures in motorsport were quick to offer their congratulations on her post, including Will Buxton, Natalie Pinkham and female racing stars such as Jessica Hawkins, Lia Block and Alice Powell.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari boss debates controversial driver swap as Leclerc replacement announced

Related