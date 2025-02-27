F1 TV Commentators: Meet the team including Alex Brundle, Laura Winter and Alex Jacques

Formula 1's pre-season testing is underway at the Bahrain International Circuit, with Sky Sports' team joined by a host of F1 TV presenters.

Whilst some voices may be familiar such as Laura Winter, Alex Jacques, Jolyon Palmer and Alex Brundle, there are additional faces featuring in the 2025 coverage which may be lesser-known to regular Sky viewers, including technical analyst Sam Collins.

Not only do Brundle and Jacques provide coverage for F1 TV but the duo have also been heard commentating on the live broadcast for feeder series Formula 2 and 3 in the past.

Ahead of the 2025 season, it was confirmed that the F1 TV lineup would be reshuffling after former presenter and Drive to Survive star Will Buxton announced he would be leaving the team to switch to IndyCar.

Buxton will no longer represent F1 TV and instead, will be the lead commentator for Fox Sports' coverage of the IndyCar series.

So who are F1 TV's presenters at pre-season testing in Bahrain, and who else will form part of their team in 2025?

F1 TV's Presenters

Laura Winter

A former rower, Winter made her F1 presenting debut at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix and continues to co-host F1 TV's pre-race and post-race show, proving a popular choice with the new generation of fans.

Winter has also presented British Cycling's road and cyclocross coverage on Eurosport, BBC and ITV4.

Lawrence Barretto

Barretto has been an F1 correspondent and presenter since 2022 and is also a written contributor to F1's website.

He can also be seen delivering interviews with drivers and team bosses during F1's coverage over a grand prix weekend, often tasked with completing vital post-race interviews with the stars of the track.

Alex Jacques

As F1 TV's lead commentator, Jacques' voice will be familiar with not only F1 audiences but fans of feeder series F2 and F3.

In 2021, he also took over as Channel 4's chief commentator, alongside his duties with F1 TV that began in 2018.

Across his multiple roles, Jacques' commentary has gained popularity for his original and emotive storytelling, most notably delivering memorable coverage of Charles Leclerc's monumental home race win at the 2024 Monaco GP.

Ruth Buscombe

The former strategy engineer at Sauber joined F1 TV's lineup in 2024 and provides analytical insight during race weekends.

Buscombe graduated with a first class honours degree from The University of Cambridge in 2012 and entered F1 the same year with Ferrari as a simulation development engineer

Jolyon Palmer

Palmer competed in F1 from 2016 to 2017 with Renault's team and jumped straight into a media career following his exit from the sport.

The 34-year-old joined BBC Radio 5 alongside Jennie Gow in 2018 and has his own show called Jolyon Palmer's Analysis on F1 TV where he provides commentary.

Alex Brundle

2016 European Le Mans Series champion and son of F1 icon Martin Brundle, Alex's voice will be familiar to those listening to any broadcast.

Brundle Jr is best known for his commentary during F2 and F3, and was part of the 2024 F1 TV team.

Sam Collins

Collins is best known for his Tech Talk feature on F1's YouTube channel, and provides analytical insights of the sport.

The technical analyst was part of F1 TV's full lineup in 2024, and has provided commentary during 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

James Hinchcliffe

Canadian racing driver James Hinchcliffe joined NBC Sports as an analyst for IndyCar races in 2020 and will be joining former F1 TV presenter Buxton for the series' 2025 coverage.

In 2023, Hinchcliffe also became a co-commentator on Channel 4's F1 coverage as well as F1 TV, even adding dancing to his repertoire after competing on Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars (the American edition of Strictly Come Dancing)

