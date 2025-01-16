F1 star POACHED by rival as major transfer confirmed

A stalwart of Formula 1 in the modern era has taken up a new role, in a major transfer announcement.

The 2024 'silly season' saw a plethora of driver transfers taking place up and down the grid, making the 2025 season one of the most hotly-anticipated in modern F1 history.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner speaks out as Red Bull chief set for MAJOR move

READ MORE: Stroll REPLACEMENT verdict delivered after Aston Martin driver announcement

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will race with the most successful and iconic team on the F1 grid after he ditched Mercedes for Ferrari, while Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams, Kimi Antonelli has taken Hamilton's Mercedes seat, and Max Verstappen has a new team-mate in Liam Lawson.

Away from the track, a number of key departures have been announced too, particularly from the TV coverage teams that broadcast F1 in the UK.

Four rookies will join the F1 grid in 2024

Will Buxton has become a fixture of Netflix's Drive to Survive programme

Buxton joins IndyCar coverage

Sky Sports F1 recently announced the departure of 1996 world champion Damon Hill from their ranks ahead of the new season, while Johnny Herbert has warned that some other broadcasting legends could be next, including Martin Brundle or David Croft.

Now, F1TV's popular journalist and pundit Will Buxton has scaled back his presence during F1 weekends to work on a rival motorsport series.

Buxton is also a star of the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive, which is approaching its seventh series.

While Buxton is likely to feature on the seventh series of Drive to Survive, he has been announced in a key lineup change for 2025 by a rival motorsport series.

Buxton has joined Fox Sports' coverage team for the 2025 IndyCar season, the first year in which the broadcaster has held the rights to the series.

The Brit will join James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell as race analysts, with Buxton once again working on IndyCar having previously done so between 2013-2017 with NBC Sports.

READ MORE: Official Verstappen release announced ahead of 2025 season

READ MORE: Former Hamilton ally plots Ferrari failure after SHOCK rival team move

Related