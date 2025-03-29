F1 News Today: Verstappen UNHAPPY at Red Bull as Mercedes prepare to offer contract
Red Bull's Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that the team's star driver Max Verstappen is 'not happy'.
Mercedes boss planning to end Verstappen speculation with contract offer
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has said that a new contract for George Russell will end speculation linking Max Verstappen with a move to Mercedes at the end of the season.
Mercedes F1 star privately preparing for McLaren switch
A star of the Mercedes Formula 1 team has revealed a temporary switch to McLaren after taking to the track for crucial tests.
The only way Liam Lawson will appear for Red Bull in Japan revealed
Following days of intense speculation regarding his Formula 1 future, Liam Lawson's short spell at Red Bull is now over, but he may still be seen in Red Bull colours in Suzuka.
Vettel confirms his ONLY Formula 1 regret
Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has revealed the only regret he has when looking back over his illustrious career in the pinnacle of motorsport.
