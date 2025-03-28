The only way Liam Lawson will appear for Red Bull in Japan revealed

close global

Following days of intense speculation regarding his Formula 1 future, Liam Lawson's short spell at Red Bull is now over, but he may still be seen in Red Bull colours in Suzuka.

The Kiwi racer replaced Sergio Perez during the off-season after impressing at sister team Racing Bulls during the second half of 2024.

But after crashing out in Australia and suffering a nightmare weekend in China, he has already been sent back to his former team, with Yuki Tsunoda moving in the opposite direction.

It means that it will be the Japanese star lining up alongside Max Verstappen in front of his home crowd at the Suzuka Circuit next weekend.

However, there remains the bizarre possibility that Lawson will still be seen donning Red Bull colours in the build-up to round three, with the 23-year-old featuring on billboards advertising the highly-anticipated race.

A social media post showed an advertising board for the race weekend in Suzuka, in which Lawson is clearly presented as Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate.

Lawson's early demotion

Lawson has refused to shirk any responsibility over his Red Bull woes, admitting that he has found it difficult to get to grips with the car.

But he would have been stunned to learn that he wasn't being given the opportunity to turn things around, with many criticising the brutal decision.

He is the latest in a long line of Red Bull drivers who have struggled to offer any sort of realistic challenge to the team's star man, Verstappen.

However, Lawson will take confidence from the fact that both Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon - who experienced short stints alongside the Dutchman prior to Perez's arrival - have since gone on to rebuild their reputation in the sport after failing to make the grade at Red Bull.

