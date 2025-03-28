close global

Mercedes F1 star privately preparing for McLaren switch

A star of the Mercedes Formula 1 team has revealed a temporary switch to McLaren after taking to the track for crucial tests.

Valtteri Bottas returned to the Silver Arrows for 2025 as a reserve driver after being dropped by former team Sauber last year.

The Finnish racer appears to have adapted well to the new role, taking rookie driver Kimi Antonelli under his wing as part of his multi-faceted position with Mercedes.

As test and reserve driver for his former team, Bottas is expected to participate in test sessions, conduct simulator work and most importantly, stay in shape in case his expertise are needed to replace either Antonelli or his team-mate George Russell at a grand prix weekend across the 24-race season.

Bottas hops in McLaren F1 car for private test

Another interesting element to Bottas' role has seen him switch to a McLaren this week, as the 35-year-old jumped in the papaya machinery in a behind-closed-doors test to prepare for a team switch in future if needed.

Bottas got out on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya behind the wheel of the 2023 MCL60 to prepare for the potential case in the future that he may need to deputise for the papaya team's driver lineup of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

As a Mercedes reserve, Bottas not only could be called up should injury, a ban or sickness hit the Mercedes garage, but also for the team's customer outfits who use the Mercedes engine.

Aston Martin, McLaren and Williams all use Mercedes engines, and while Aston Martin have a strong reserve driver setup of their own, the latter two F1 teams could call on Bottas if needed throughout the season.

The Finnish racer previously competed for Mercedes alongside seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from 2017 until the conclusion of the 2021 season, and has a strong understanding of their power units. During that time, Bottas contributed vitally to the team's domination of the constructors' championship, where Mercedes claimed the crown for eight consecutive years between 2014 and 2021.

The reserve star took to Instagram to share his joy at getting back in a Mercedes-powered F1 car, posting a video of him racing around the Spanish track captioned: "Nice to be back with Mercedes power today."

x