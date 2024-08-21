Ferrari star baffles fans with BIZARRE secret skill
A Ferrari star has left fans baffled after posting a strange social media tease to their Instagram account.
The Scuderia have experienced a 2024 season of mixed fortunes, with both of their drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc securing a win apiece.
Leclerc achieved an emotional home win at the Monaco Grand Prix, after nailing the perfect weekend despite years of heartbreak at the track.
Following the announcement he would be replaced by Lewis Hamilton for 2025, and on top of that, having just undergone appendix surgery, Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix in an impressive comeback.
Charles Leclerc leaves fans bemused
However, after introducing upgrades at the Spanish Grand Prix, Ferrari have been usurped by Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren, with Leclerc dropping to third in the drivers' championship.
Ferrari’s line-up will shift next year with Hamilton’s arrival at the team, as he seeks a record-breaking eighth world title.
However, Leclerc himself will not only want to best one of the greatest drivers of all time, but also claim his first world title.
Despite their team-mate rivalry both Hamilton and Leclerc share similar passions outside of F1, particularly in music which they have both pursued by releasing songs of their own.
In addition to his musical endeavours, Leclerc also has his own ice cream brand ‘LEC’ that he launched earlier this year.
The Monegasque star recently took to social media to promote the brand, where he was seen reclining on a speedboat with a tub of the treat following F1's summer break.
the LEC promotions go crazy 😭— leclerc data (@leclercdata) August 19, 2024
📸 @Charles_Leclerc pic.twitter.com/vO5U1IOwNR
However, some fans were left baffled with the image promoted on his story, as the star's social media demonstrated a dab hand with photoshop.
One fan wrote: “I need charles to give me an instagram story tutorial how tf does he do this.”
Another user seemed to crack the code, however, and posted a tutorial explaining the mystery.
i have no idea how he put the image as the background tho pic.twitter.com/SPABPngwu3— lou🇳🇮 (@sargeboncult) August 19, 2024
