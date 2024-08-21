Mercedes F1 star in huge title race claim as battle intensifies

A Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton's has been backed to play a significant role in the outcome of this season's title race.

With just ten races to go, defending champion Max Verstappen is in prime position to clinch his fourth championship given he currently holds a 78-point lead over McLaren rival Lando Norris.

However, the Dutch racer has been far from his dominant best in 2024, and has shown signs of the pressure getting to him on a number of occasions as a result of performances that weren't quite up to standard.

The 26-year-old has now gone four races without a win, but will hope for a welcome return to form in front of his home fans at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Norris will of course be aiming to spoil the party, but he isn't the only driver targeting a spot on top of the podium in Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen currently leads Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' standings

Lewis Hamilton has won two of the last three grands prix

Russell not 'out' of championship battle

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are arguably the sport's in-form drivers, with the pair winning three of the last four races between them.

Hamilton followed up Russell's triumph in Austria with an emotional win at Silverstone, before the seven-time world champion collected maximum points last time out in Belgium.

The 39-year-old had finished second behind his team-mate in Spa, but after Russell was disqualified post-race, was promoted to first position.

The result was a blow for both Mercedes and Russell, who had driven impeccably on a one-stop strategy to take the chequered flag.

His display impressed Sky F1 pundit David Croft, who tipped the former Williams driver to be in the mix for more race wins this season, thus having a big say on the potential destination of the 2024 titles.

George Russell cut a dejected figure after being stripped of his win in Spa

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Croft said: “I’m still so impressed with the way George Russell raced in Spa, the way that he changed his strategy, and the way that he produced a faultless drive which ended up with no points for him and that was really hard luck.

“Both Martin [Brundle] and myself expected Lewis Hamilton to cruise up to Russell with ease given how long he’d been on those tyres - 34 laps in the end.

“But Lewis didn’t have much of a chance to get past at all, so that was good driving by George.

“Don’t count him out of making more drives like that in the future as well.”

