Newey contenders ABANDON chase for F1 design legend

An F1 team chief has revealed that they have abandoned the chase to hire Adrian Newey.

The 65-year-old has cemented himself as an F1 legend, lending his design genius to various teams across his forty year career.

His CV boasts twelve championship winning cars, including the 1992 Williams (FW14B), and the most dominant car in F1 history - Red Bull’s RB19.

However, after nearly two decades and six constructors’ titles with Red Bull, he announced he would be leaving the team.

Adrian Newey has achieved six constructors' and seven drivers' titles with Red Bull

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull shocked F1 fans

Which F1 team will Adrian Newey join?

Newey’s next venture in F1 has been widely speculated, with reports connecting him to just about every team on the grid.

Ferrari were initially the favourites to sign Newey, after sources from Italy suggested he had already signed for the team.

These claims have since been denied, as it seems less likely that the design legend will move to the Scuderia.

Aston Martin have since emerged as strong contenders to sign Newey, bolstered by a recent report from Autosprint.

The report stated that Ferrari had dropped out of the race, and Aston Martin were close to signing Newey, with an announcement expected in September.

Whilst Newey nor Aston Martin have confirmed whether there is truth to these reports, one F1 team has confirmed that they will not sign Newey.

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, revealed in an interview with the BBC that whilst the team respected Newey’s talent he would not be joining the team.

McLaren drop out of race to sign Adrian Newey

"We're not going to sign Adrian," Brown said.

"I'm very happy with the team. Adrian is a great friend, huge talent, resume [CV] second to none.

“But with what we have in place here, I couldn't be happier.

“We can get the job done. I'm happy with the race team we have and we're going to try to win the world championship with the team sitting here today."

