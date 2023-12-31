Horner hints Red Bull are preparing for life without Newey

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 31 December 2023 10:57

Christian Horner is confident that his Red Bull team is well-prepared for the eventual transition to life without design legend Adrian Newey, although there are currently no immediate plans for Newey to step away from Formula 1.

Convincing Newey to join Red Bull in 2006 has proven to be a pivotal decision for the team, resulting in six constructors' and seven drivers' titles.

Newey's expertise has been integral to Red Bull's success in F1, with his influence evident in each championship-winning machine.

However, Horner knows that the reality is that this arrangement won't last indefinitely. Having celebrated his 65th birthday, Newey continues to contribute to the design process and mentor colleagues, but his day-to-day involvement in Milton Keynes has diminished.

Technical director Pierre Wache now assumes a more prominent role, aligning with Horner's strategy to prepare the team for the eventual transition when Newey steps back from his central role.

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have enjoyed a long and successful tenure at Red Bull

Christian Horner admits his team is evolving and hinted his team could cope without Adrian Newey

Horner: Manchester United evolved, so will we

"Adrian is a big part of this team and big part of what we've achieved but, of course, his role has evolved over the last few years and the technical team beneath him led by Pierre Wache, they're doing a wonderful job and so that they're not reliant on Adrian," Horner told Autosport.

"He has the ability to come in, come out and work on other projects and I think that's part of the evolution of any team.

"I was always a big fan of Manchester United, not as a Man United fan, but of Alex Ferguson, they had [Eric] Cantona and then they just evolved.

"Red Bull is a team that, we're stronger for having Adrian with us, but of course the rest of the team is evolving."

Newey himself has assured Red Bull and his fans of his ongoing commitment in recent times.

READ MORE: Horner recognised as former McLaren boss knighted in New Year's Honours