Horner recognised as former McLaren boss knighted in New Year's Honours

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Year's Honours list, while former McLaren chief Ron Dennis has been made a knight of the realm.

This marks the second set of honours during King Charles III's reign and the inaugural one following his official coronation in May.

The squad at Red Bull clinched victory in all but one of the 22 grands prix events throughout the year.

Christian Horner led his time to an unbelievable 21 race wins in 2023

Red Bull won both the drivers' and constructors' championship titles in 2023

Horner becomes CBE in New Year's Honours

Having joined the team in 2005, Horner achieved his first constructor's championship victory at 35 in 2010.

In the 2013 Queen's Birthday Honours, Horner was awarded the OBE, and said he was "shocked but very honoured" at the time.

Now, the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) distinction elevates his status from an officer to a commander.

Ron Dennis has been given a knighthood

Dennis made a knight

Former McLaren chief Ron Dennis has also been honoured, elevating from a CBE to a knighthood.

Dennis worked for McLaren Racing for more than 35 years, while he was team principal of the Formula 1 outfit for 28 of them.

During that time, he oversaw several championship successes alongside legendary drivers like Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.

