Sainz reveals health CAUTION after F1 return

Carlos Sainz returned to the cockpit of his Ferrari and completed the two practice sessions in Australia on Friday.

The Spaniard missed out on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after being diagnosed with appendicitis on the Friday morning.

F2 talent Oliver Bearman received the late call up to take his place for the remainder of the weekend and impressed on his debut with a seventh-place finish in the race.

With Bearman returning to his Prema seat in F2 this weekend, Sainz looks set to take part in Melbourne after recovering from appendix surgery.

Carlos Sainz missed Saudi Arabia with appendicitis

Oliver Bearman finished P7 in his place

Sainz cautious over health

The 29-year-old participated in FP1 and FP2 on Friday, finishing eighth in the first session and third in the second.

He set a fastest time of 1:17.707, four tenths down on the pacesetter in FP2; Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz has not spent much time in the simulator or training since returning and warned that he will not participate in the race if he is not feeling strong enough after practice.

And even though the day went well according to the Spaniard, he said that is remaining cautious about his health heading into qualifying on Saturday.

Sainz took part in FP1 and FP2 in Australia

Speaking with the media in Australia, Sainz said: “It’s been a couple of tough weeks leading to today and, to be honest, I’m very happy I could complete both sessions feeling reasonably comfortable.

“I will continue to take it step by step to make sure I come to qualifying and to the race in the best form possible.

"I’m confident tomorrow will be better, and the car seems to be in a good place this weekend overall. We’ll try to maximise everything from body and machine.”

