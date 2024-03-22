Key Sainz factor could see Bearman RETURN to F1 sooner than expected

Carlos Sainz is set to return to the cockpit of his Ferrari in Australia – but hinted that one key factor could see Oliver Bearman stepping in for him again.

The Spaniard missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis, and was replaced by F2 talent and Ferrari reserve driver Bearman, who became the third-youngest Formula 1 driver in history.

Despite only jumping in the car for the first time in the FP3 session, the 18-year-old had an impressive weekend, finishing the race in seventh ahead of fellow compatriots Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Now, Sainz has recovered from successful appendix surgery and is expected to be back on the grid for the weekend in Melbourne.

Sainz issues health warning in Australia

However, the 29-year-old has not had too much time in the simulator in order to get himself back to full fitness.

And speaking with Sky Sports, he warned that he will not participate in the race if he does not feel good after practice on Friday, which will open the door for Bearman to get a second outing in the Ferrari.

"First of all, just by seeing me move and the exercises that I'm doing in the gym, everything this tells me I'm fit to jump in the car tomorrow and try," said Sainz.

"But obviously, I'm not stupid, and if I don't feel good tomorrow, I will be the first one to raise my hand and say that I need another two weeks until the next race (the Japanese Grand Prix).

"This together with the FIA is also the plan that we have in place. I have another check with the FIA tomorrow, and they are monitoring my progress.

"And I'm the first one that doesn't want to be in pain, to suffer, or to make it any worse. I'm not stupid and I will be very clear with how I'm feeling and everything.”

