F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - surprise driver tops FP1 as Hamilton struggles

Lando Norris set the early pace in FP1 for the Australian Grand Prix, ahead of Max Verstappen in second and George Russell in third.

Just two tenths of a second separated the top nine cars as Lewis Hamilton struggled with multiple moments which left him questioning whether he had broken his floor.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz got through the session successfully on his return from appendicitis, but Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz remarked that he thinks the Spaniard is 'feeling raw' after he got out of the car and will feature in FP2.

With just 20 minutes to go in the session, Alex Albon sustained heavy damage in a shunt on the exit of turn seven, which forced a red flag.

Most drivers struggled down the road at the tricky turn ten, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Fernando Alonso all taking trips through the runoff area.

READ MORE: Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Melbourne.

Australian Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday March 22

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:18:564sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.018sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.033sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.035sec

5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.057sec

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.078sec

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.103sec

8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.122sec

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.207sec

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.354sec

11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.710sec

12. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.879sec

13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.925sec

14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +0.955sec

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.997sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.040sec

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.058sec

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.152sec

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.425sec

20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] +1.450sec

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two practice sessions in Melbourne today, as the Australian Grand Prix gets underway.

FP1 started at 12.30pm local time (1.30am UK, 2.30am CET) with FP2 later in the day at 4pm AEDT - that's 5am UK, 6am CET.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

