F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for F1 practice today at the Australian Grand Prix, including session start times and how to watch on TV in your region.
The F1 circus rolls on as the third round of the record-breaking 24-race season gets underway at the iconic Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia.
READ MORE: F1 team forced to contend with Australian Grand Prix ban
The opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia painted a picture of Red Bull dominance, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing back-to-back one-two finishes in both races. This leaves the reigning champions firmly atop the constructors' championship with 87 points.
Ferrari have managed to scrape together 49 points, clinging to second place, while McLaren sit in third with 28 points. Mercedes, still grappling with car issues, trail behind with 26 points.
READ MORE: F1 Australian Grand Prix: A detailed look at Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit
Will Red Bull continue their relentless run at the front of the pack? Can Ferrari find a way to bridge the gap? Or will another team emerge as a surprise contender? Today's practice sessions will offer a first glimpse of how the cars are performing on the unique demands of Albert Park.
Now here's everything you need to know about tuning in to see the three practice sessions, including times and broadcast information.
Australian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 22, 2024
The F1 season heads down under for the Australian GP, with the first practice session (FP1) kicking off the action today (Friday, March 22) at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Friday
UK time (GMT): 1:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 9:30pm Thursday
United States (CDT): 8:30pm Thursday
United States (PDT): 6:30pm Thursday
South Africa: 3:30am Thursday
Australian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, March 22, 2024
Local time (Australia): 4pm Friday
UK time (GMT): 5am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 6am Friday
United States (EDT): 1am Friday
United States (CDT): 12am Friday
United States (PDT): 10pm Thursday
South Africa: 7am Friday
Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 23, 2024
Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Saturday
UK time (GMT): 1:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday
United States (EDT): 9:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 8:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 6:30pm Friday
South Africa: 3:30am Friday
READ MORE: F1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast: Melbourne gears up for mixed conditions
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo DEFIANT in response to Marko performance concerns
- 11 minutes ago
- 1
Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future
- 57 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves
- 2 hours ago
Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull
- 3 hours ago
F1 team's failures blamed on Excel 'joke'
- Today 17:57