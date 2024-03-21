Find out all the details for F1 practice today at the Australian Grand Prix, including session start times and how to watch on TV in your region.

The F1 circus rolls on as the third round of the record-breaking 24-race season gets underway at the iconic Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

The opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia painted a picture of Red Bull dominance, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing back-to-back one-two finishes in both races. This leaves the reigning champions firmly atop the constructors' championship with 87 points.

Ferrari have managed to scrape together 49 points, clinging to second place, while McLaren sit in third with 28 points. Mercedes, still grappling with car issues, trail behind with 26 points.

Will Red Bull continue their relentless run at the front of the pack? Can Ferrari find a way to bridge the gap? Or will another team emerge as a surprise contender? Today's practice sessions will offer a first glimpse of how the cars are performing on the unique demands of Albert Park.

Now here's everything you need to know about tuning in to see the three practice sessions, including times and broadcast information.

Australian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 22, 2024

The F1 season heads down under for the Australian GP, with the first practice session (FP1) kicking off the action today (Friday, March 22) at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Friday

UK time (GMT): 1:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 9:30pm Thursday

United States (CDT): 8:30pm Thursday

United States (PDT): 6:30pm Thursday

South Africa: 3:30am Thursday



Australian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, March 22, 2024

Local time (Australia): 4pm Friday

UK time (GMT): 5am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 6am Friday

United States (EDT): 1am Friday

United States (CDT): 12am Friday

United States (PDT): 10pm Thursday

South Africa: 7am Friday



Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 23, 2024

Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Saturday

UK time (GMT): 1:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 9:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 8:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 6:30pm Friday

South Africa: 3:30am Friday



How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

