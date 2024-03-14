Red Bull chief offers Bearman proposal for F1 future

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had high praise for Oliver Bearman following his debut in F1 for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia.

The 18-year-old was drafted in to replace Carlos Sainz on Friday morning, after the Spaniard was diagnosed with appendicitis.

Bearman, who races for Prema in Formula 2 and having grabbed pole position in the category the day before the call up to Ferrari, qualified in 11th place for the race, narrowly missing out on Q3.

His impressive weekend was topped off by finishing his first race in seventh, beating fellow compatriots Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton to secure six points on debut.

Oliver Bearman finished seventh on debut in Jeddah

Bearman beat fellow compatriot Lewis Hamilton

Marko: Bearman should immediately be on the F1 grid

After a brilliant outing in Jeddah, speculation has begun to surface about Bearman’s future in the sport and Marko, speaking on his Speedweek column, proposed that the Brit should be given a seat at Haas for 2025.

“I found Ollie Bearman's debut in the Ferrari sensational,” said the Austrian.

“To be on a track like Jeddah like that without much training was really powerful. At times he drove almost at the same level as Charles Leclerc.

“But what is Ferrari doing now? They are buying the expensive Hamilton, Leclerc has a long-term contract, and now Bearman is showing off a super talent. If I were Fred Vasseur, I would immediately find Bearman an F1 cockpit in another team, I don't know, at Haas for example.”

Helmut Marko has suggested Haas as a possible fit for Bearman

Bearman is currently the reserve driver for the American team, as well as Ferrari, and will take part in six FP1 sessions across the season for Haas.

However, Marko warned that the team may face financial difficulties while negotiating with the driver.

“Now they have to raise money again to train him,” he added. “The teams are currently relatively financially saturated and will pay dearly for this.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has spoken highly of Bearman’s potential, but also played down rumours that he could replace the likes of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for next season.

