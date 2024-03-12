F1 team principal delivers BLEAK assessment of Bearman future

Haas team principal, Ayao Komatsu, has discussed the likelihood of Oliver Bearman gaining a race seat in F1.

The British driver made his debut at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend, finishing an impressive P7, after holding off compatriots Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton until the last lap.

READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move

Bearman, who races with Prema in F2, is also reserve driver for Haas, and after Kevin Magnussen’s swarm of penalties in Saudi Arabia, people are speculating whether the youngster may replace him at Haas.

Lewis Hamilton embraces Ollie Bearman at Saudi Arabia GP

Ollie Bearman at the Saudi Arabia GP 2024

Komatsu has his say on Bearman’s future

The Haas team principal has demonstrated his support for Bearman, but played down the rumours he could replace Kevin Magnussen.

"He deserves a chance next year, I guess," Komatsu said in an interview with Motorsport.com.

"But penalty aside, Kev's done fantastic today. Nico delivered as well. So how can I sit here and say, Bearman is 'our driver for next year'?

“Based on today's performance, it's Nico and Kevin."

READ MORE: F2 Power Rankings – Saudi Arabian SUPREMACY blows F2 title fight open

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu at the Bahrain GP

Komatsu also explained how the 18 year-old's performance in Saudi did not come as a surprise to him.

"Of course, we ran him in Mexico FP1 and Abu Dhabi and straight away it was totally clear to me and most of us that he is something special.”

"It's not just the speed. It's the total package and he understands the objectives, he handled himself very well. Even during a run, he's able to sort of absorb the information from the previous lap and then make minor adjustments to make the next step better. "He just showed maturity straight away as if he's been doing it for some years."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

Related