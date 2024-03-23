Cullen makes HUGE return one year after Hamilton split

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer Angela Cullen is making a return to the world of motorsport.

Physiotherapist Cullen worked with Hamilton from 2015-2023, providing all of his fitness needs as the Brit claimed five world championships in six seasons between 2015-2020.

Cullen was an employee of the Mercedes team, but became a close confidant and friend of 39-year-old Hamilton, before her split from the Brit was announced last March, almost a year to the day, at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Since then, the New Zealander has been engaging in a number of high-adrenaline activities, and filling her time with some travelling, while seeking some 'new opportunities' in the last few months.

Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton shared a great friendship

Angela Cullen is working with an IndyCar driver

Cullen's racing return

It now appears as though Cullen has found such an opportunity, working with young New Zealand driver Marcus Armstrong as he prepares for his first full season in IndyCar.

Armstrong previously drove in both F2 and F3 - where he was the runner-up in the championship back in 2019 - but has more recently become a stand-in driver in the American motorsport series, and is now set to drive a full season with the Chip Ganassi team.

There had been rumours that 49-year-old Cullen may have been seeking a return to Formula 1, having revealed on her Instagram page that she was back in the UK, and that may yet prove to be the case further down the line.

But, for now at least, the physiotherapist seems to have found her next project in 23-year-old Armstrong.

#IndyCar: Marcus Armstrong, in preparation for his first full season, is working with THE Angela Cullen. pic.twitter.com/oAibW0LaLi — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) March 22, 2024

