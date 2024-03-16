Hamilton's ex-trainer Cullen shares cryptic post amid F1 return rumours

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer and close confidant Angela Cullen has fuelled rumours linking her with a return to Formula 1 by posting a cryptic quote on her Instagram page.

The 49-year-old physiotherapist worked alongside Hamilton at Mercedes from the 2015 season right through to the start of the 2023 season, when it was announced at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that she would be leaving the seven-time world champion's side.

Cullen was an employee of the Mercedes team, but left in order to pursue her 'next big adventure', and has since been spotted filling her time with travelling and high-adrenaline activities.

However, a recent Instagram post revealed that she was back in the UK, sparking rumours of a potential return to F1, while she stated in a New Year's post that she was looking for 'fresh opportunities'.

Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton are good friends

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Cullen on the lookout for opportunities

Now, the New Zealander appears to be taking a philosophical approach to her career, suggesting that she is seeking something big in the future.

Cullen posted an image of a quote which read: "If you don't sacrifice for what you want - what you want becomes the sacrifice."

It remains to be seen what Cullen's next move will be, but with close friend Hamilton taking up a new opportunity with Ferrari in 2025, could the 49-year-old be tempted by a return to the F1 legend's side?

