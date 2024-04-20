F1 News Today: FIA investigate F1 star as Ferraris clash at Chinese GP
Ferrari team-mates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were battling for a podium place for much of the race, the two even bashing wheels at the hairpin as the Spaniard tried to force his team-mate wide.
FIA announce crucial top three UPDATE in China after investigating F1 star
The top three drivers for Saturday's sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix have now been confirmed, following an FIA investigation.
Horner delivers threat to Ricciardo over Red Bull pressure
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has put the pressure on his former driver Daniel Ricciardo to 'turn it around' following a poor start to the season.
Wolff left FUMING with Mercedes despite amazing Hamilton lap
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was not a happy man despite an impressive sprint qualifying session for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.
Verstappen admits Red Bull 'DESERVED' horror China qualifying
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the reasons behind his struggles during a chaotic sprint qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Sky pundit suggests F1 star ‘DETRIMENTAL’ to nation
A Formula 1 pundit has made a bold claim about Zhou Guanyu regarding how he represents his nation in the sport.
Latest News
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 8 minutes ago
Perez hits 'engineer's brother' in Chinese GP incident
- 24 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA investigate F1 star as Ferraris clash at Chinese GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 team unveil star-studded lineup in China
- Yesterday 23:12