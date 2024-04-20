close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: FIA investigate F1 star as Ferraris clash at Chinese GP

F1 News Today: FIA investigate F1 star as Ferraris clash at Chinese GP

F1 News Today: FIA investigate F1 star as Ferraris clash at Chinese GP

F1 News Today: FIA investigate F1 star as Ferraris clash at Chinese GP

Ferrari team-mates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were battling for a podium place for much of the race, the two even bashing wheels at the hairpin as the Spaniard tried to force his team-mate wide.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce crucial top three UPDATE in China after investigating F1 star

The top three drivers for Saturday's sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix have now been confirmed, following an FIA investigation.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner delivers threat to Ricciardo over Red Bull pressure

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has put the pressure on his former driver Daniel Ricciardo to 'turn it around' following a poor start to the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff left FUMING with Mercedes despite amazing Hamilton lap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was not a happy man despite an impressive sprint qualifying session for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen admits Red Bull 'DESERVED' horror China qualifying

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the reasons behind his struggles during a chaotic sprint qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky pundit suggests F1 star ‘DETRIMENTAL’ to nation

A Formula 1 pundit has made a bold claim about Zhou Guanyu regarding how he represents his nation in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Carlos Sainz Daniel Ricciardo Charles Leclerc FIA
Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers MAJOR China defeat as F1 star LOSES pole after FIA intervention
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers MAJOR China defeat as F1 star LOSES pole after FIA intervention

  • Yesterday 19:30

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 8 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Perez hits 'engineer's brother' in Chinese GP incident

  • 24 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA investigate F1 star as Ferraris clash at Chinese GP

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 team unveil star-studded lineup in China

  • Yesterday 23:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x