Newey Red Bull exit details confirmed as Ferrari make dramatic unveiling - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull have confirmed that chief technical officer Adrian Newey will leave the team in a move that is likely to bring seismic changes to Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari fans BEG for Newey after team reveal shock change

Ferrari fans may be getting a little impatient following the announcement that Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull in the early stages of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Netflix honour F1 legend Senna with new series

Streaming giants Netflix have announced a new limited series which will honour the life and achievements of a Formula 1 legend.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend injured in 95G horror crash at Imola '94 praises FIA safety advances

Formula 1 lost one of its greatest drivers 30 years ago when Ayrton Senna lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion SLAMS 'pointless' motorsport crossover

Joint weekends between Formula 1 and MotoGP have been mooted after F1's owners bought the latter, but not everyone is enthused by the idea.

➡️ READ MORE

Related