Newey Red Bull exit details confirmed as Ferrari make dramatic unveiling - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull have confirmed that chief technical officer Adrian Newey will leave the team in a move that is likely to bring seismic changes to Formula 1.

Ferrari fans BEG for Newey after team reveal shock change

Ferrari fans may be getting a little impatient following the announcement that Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull in the early stages of 2025.

Netflix honour F1 legend Senna with new series

Streaming giants Netflix have announced a new limited series which will honour the life and achievements of a Formula 1 legend.

EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend injured in 95G horror crash at Imola '94 praises FIA safety advances

Formula 1 lost one of its greatest drivers 30 years ago when Ayrton Senna lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

F1 champion SLAMS 'pointless' motorsport crossover

Joint weekends between Formula 1 and MotoGP have been mooted after F1's owners bought the latter, but not everyone is enthused by the idea.

F1 News Today: Newey Red Bull exit timeline CONFIRMED as Verstappen in quit THREAT
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey Red Bull exit timeline CONFIRMED as Verstappen in quit THREAT

  • Yesterday 12:35
Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 30, 2024 23:57

GPFans Recap

Newey Red Bull exit details confirmed as Ferrari make dramatic unveiling - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Legends

Award-winning director reveals STUNNING tribute to F1 legend Senna

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Ferrari fans BEG for Newey after team reveal shock change

  • 3 hours ago
Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 News & Gossip

Ecclestone ATTACKS Hamilton 'ego' after Ferrari move

  • Yesterday 19:57
  • 1
F1 Superstars

Newey and Hamilton could enjoy stunning title REPEAT after F1 guru's Red Bull exit

  • Yesterday 18:58
