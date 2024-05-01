Newey Red Bull exit details confirmed as Ferrari make dramatic unveiling - GPFans F1 Recap
Newey Red Bull exit details confirmed as Ferrari make dramatic unveiling - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull have confirmed that chief technical officer Adrian Newey will leave the team in a move that is likely to bring seismic changes to Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari fans BEG for Newey after team reveal shock change
Ferrari fans may be getting a little impatient following the announcement that Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull in the early stages of 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Netflix honour F1 legend Senna with new series
Streaming giants Netflix have announced a new limited series which will honour the life and achievements of a Formula 1 legend.
➡️ READ MORE
EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend injured in 95G horror crash at Imola '94 praises FIA safety advances
Formula 1 lost one of its greatest drivers 30 years ago when Ayrton Senna lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion SLAMS 'pointless' motorsport crossover
Joint weekends between Formula 1 and MotoGP have been mooted after F1's owners bought the latter, but not everyone is enthused by the idea.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey Red Bull exit details confirmed as Ferrari make dramatic unveiling - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Award-winning director reveals STUNNING tribute to F1 legend Senna
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari fans BEG for Newey after team reveal shock change
- 3 hours ago
Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit
- Yesterday 20:57
Ecclestone ATTACKS Hamilton 'ego' after Ferrari move
- Yesterday 19:57
- 1
Newey and Hamilton could enjoy stunning title REPEAT after F1 guru's Red Bull exit
- Yesterday 18:58