F1 News Today: Verstappen gives 'unfair' Newey verdict as paddock insider suggests Red Bull legend 'HATED'
Three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken about Red Bull's dealing of legendary designer Adrian Newey's desire to leave the team.
Red Bull F1 legend 'HATED' by Ferrari insists paddock insider
A former Red Bull icon was 'hated' by staff at Formula 1 rivals Ferrari, according to a former member of the Maranello-based team.
Newey’s wife responds to design guru’s unexpected move
Amanda Newey has reacted to a stunning move made by her husband just weeks after his departure from Red Bull was announced.
Norris in 'awesome' Taylor Swift love interest claim
Many of the world's most high-profile figures were out in force recently as they joined Lando Norris in celebrating his maiden Formula 1 win.
F1 driver admits 'talks' ongoing amid REPLACEMENT rumours
Speculation is mounting over the immediate future of several Formula 1 drivers who have so far failed to deliver results in 2024.
Latest News
'JOKE' FIA rules ridiculed by F1 drivers
- 8 minutes ago
Horner provides MAJOR update on Verstappen contract clause after Newey exit
- 53 minutes ago
- 3 hours ago
Shock move predicted for Newey as F1 star SUED by former team - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Norris in 'awesome' Taylor Swift love interest claim
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 legend Schumacher sells gifts from Ferrari pal in MULTI-MILLION pound auction
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul