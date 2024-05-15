close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen gives 'unfair' Newey verdict as paddock insider suggests Red Bull legend 'HATED'

F1 News Today: Verstappen gives 'unfair' Newey verdict as paddock insider suggests Red Bull legend 'HATED'

F1 News Today: Verstappen gives 'unfair' Newey verdict as paddock insider suggests Red Bull legend 'HATED'

F1 News Today: Verstappen gives 'unfair' Newey verdict as paddock insider suggests Red Bull legend 'HATED'

Three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken about Red Bull's dealing of legendary designer Adrian Newey's desire to leave the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 legend 'HATED' by Ferrari insists paddock insider

A former Red Bull icon was 'hated' by staff at Formula 1 rivals Ferrari, according to a former member of the Maranello-based team.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey’s wife responds to design guru’s unexpected move

Amanda Newey has reacted to a stunning move made by her husband just weeks after his departure from Red Bull was announced.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris in 'awesome' Taylor Swift love interest claim

Many of the world's most high-profile figures were out in force recently as they joined Lando Norris in celebrating his maiden Formula 1 win.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver admits 'talks' ongoing amid REPLACEMENT rumours

Speculation is mounting over the immediate future of several Formula 1 drivers who have so far failed to deliver results in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Lando Norris Adrian Newey Sebastian Vettel
Shock move predicted for Newey as F1 star SUED by former team - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Shock move predicted for Newey as F1 star SUED by former team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT reason given as timeline revealed for star's Red Bull split
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT reason given as timeline revealed for star's Red Bull split

  • Yesterday 16:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

'JOKE' FIA rules ridiculed by F1 drivers

  • 8 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Horner provides MAJOR update on Verstappen contract clause after Newey exit

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen gives 'unfair' Newey verdict as paddock insider suggests Red Bull legend 'HATED'

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Shock move predicted for Newey as F1 star SUED by former team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Off the Track

Norris in 'awesome' Taylor Swift love interest claim

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Legends

F1 legend Schumacher sells gifts from Ferrari pal in MULTI-MILLION pound auction

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x