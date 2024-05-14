F1 News Today: Hamilton understudy IMPRESSES team in test as manufacturer hits out at Red Bull claims

Ford will partner up with Red Bull to work on their power unit for 2026 onwards - and global director of motorsport Mark Rushbrook has dismissed claims that they are behind in development.

Mercedes use Schumacher in private test to solve W15 woes

Mick Schumacher has taken part in a private test at Silverstone as Mercedes look to solve their ongoing woes.

Drive to Survive star names 'ideal' driver signing for NEW TEAM

Guenther Steiner has revealed who he would have as his ideal partnership if he was to set up a new Formula 1 team.

Red Bull chief gives firm answer on Ricciardo 'NONSENSE'

A Red Bull boss has provided their verdict on Daniel Ricciardo’s future after a mixed performance at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris fires cheeky comment at boss' blunder

Lando Norris has been caught making a cheeky remark about an F1 team boss.

