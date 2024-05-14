Brundle gives timeline for potential Verstappen Red Bull split

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has given his assessment on the rumours linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes.

The sensational links first came about in the wake of the drama surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, after he was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

READ MORE: Ricciardo follows Hamilton move after taking big role outside F1

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s Austrian parent company and his accuser was suspended on full pay, with fresh evidence believed to have been heard in the lead up to the Miami Grand Prix.

The ongoing saga left several key figures at the team’s future in doubt, including chief advisor Helmut Marko, chief designer Adrian Newey and Verstappen, with Mercedes making the Dutchman their main target as they look to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Brundle discusses Verstappen Red Bull 'exit card'

The Verstappen to Mercedes rumours have intensified in recent weeks after Newey confirmed that he will be leaving Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025.

Newey’s departure has put the three-time champion’s future with the team into uncertainty, and speaking on Sky Sports F1, Brundle pondered whether Verstappen has an ‘exit card’ to play, but stated that he does not believe he will leave the team when he could be stating at another title in 2025.

"Max said it –-making a decision to move, you’ve got to have a crystal ball and understand how power units are going to be, the aero team, and so many other factors.

"I do wonder if Team Verstappen has got an exit card they can play at some point if they’re unsure about what happens in the future.

READ MORE: Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Martin Brundle gave his take on the Verstappen rumours

“But the 2025 cars will be largely these cars and I don’t think he’d want to be running away from potentially yet another championship next year."

When asked if Newey’s exit could play a part in Verstappen deciding to leave, he responded: "I’m sure Max and his management team would have been informed all the way through there. Red Bull says that Adrian nearly stopped last year and it’s been on the cards for a while.

"So they’re well structured for the chassis, the aero, and the powertrain going into the future. They say they’re absolutely sorted going forward but losing a genius like Adrian is never good news.

“I’m sure that, in any design process, Adrian would knock a few things in along the way and have a brilliant idea or two at least."

READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Related