Norris fires cheeky comment at boss' blunder
Lando Norris has been caught making a cheeky remark about an F1 team boss.
The British driver achieved his first race win at the Miami Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen to secure this career milestone.
A fortunately timed safety car allowed Norris to make his pit stop, and come out in front of the champion, holding him off until the end of the race.
Despite the defeat there are no hard feelings between the pair, who were seen partying after the race to celebrate Norris’ win.
Norris jokes with F1 team boss
Since his win Norris has made an appearance at the Monaco Historique, a weekend that showcases classic F1 cars in a series of races two weeks before the Monaco Grand Prix.
McLaren boss Zak Brown was one of the competitors during the event, driving Alan Jones’ championship-winning 1980 Williams FW07B.
The Williams forms part of Brown’s spectacular classic car collection, which also includes Ayrton Senna’s McLaren-Honda MP4/6 from 1991.
Following his outing on the streets of Monaco, Zak Brown gushed about the experience on Instagram.
“I grew up in California watching the #MonacoGP on TV. It seemed a million miles away back then and was just a dream.
“Fast-forward to today, it’s an immense privilege to drive this iconic circuit again, this time in Alan Jones’ 1980 championship-winning Williams FW07B.”
Norris, however, couldn’t help but make a cheeky joke at his boss’ expense, commenting underneath the post:
“Get your head out the way!”
Lando Norris has raced with McLaren and Brown since the start of his F1 career in 2019, and after his first victory he will be setting his sights on a championship next.
