Red Bull chief admits contract 'shame' as Hamilton upgrade plan revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull managing director, Oliver Mintzlaff, has spoken out following the news that Adrian Newey will depart the team early next year.
Wolff issues POSITIVE Hamilton update with upgrades due
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has provided an update on the team's upcoming plans as they look to close the gap to their rivals.
Marko hints at future Newey rivalry
Helmut Marko has hinted at where he thinks Adrian Newey will move to next in Formula 1.
Norris TEASES rival's ability in a fight
McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his opinion on the sporting skills of some of his Formula 1 counterparts.
Hamilton’s championship showdown and Interlagos chaos: F1’s most bizarre wins
F1 recently welcomed a new winner into its history books, with Lando Norris claiming a maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 News
Norris fires cheeky comment at boss' blunder
- 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip
F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT
- 3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Red Bull chief gives firm answer on Ricciardo 'NONSENSE'
- Yesterday 20:57
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli: The Mercedes junior star who could be F1 bound
- Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News
Ferrari officially poach MORE key Mercedes staff
- Yesterday 18:57
