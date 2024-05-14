Red Bull chief admits contract 'shame' as Hamilton upgrade plan revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull managing director, Oliver Mintzlaff, has spoken out following the news that Adrian Newey will depart the team early next year.

Wolff issues POSITIVE Hamilton update with upgrades due

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has provided an update on the team's upcoming plans as they look to close the gap to their rivals.

Marko hints at future Newey rivalry

Helmut Marko has hinted at where he thinks Adrian Newey will move to next in Formula 1.

Norris TEASES rival's ability in a fight

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his opinion on the sporting skills of some of his Formula 1 counterparts.

Hamilton’s championship showdown and Interlagos chaos: F1’s most bizarre wins

F1 recently welcomed a new winner into its history books, with Lando Norris claiming a maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Related