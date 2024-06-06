Mercedes SLAM Hamilton replacement talk as F1 champ calls for driver BAN - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes have rubbished rumours that they had decided who would replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025 following a recent Silverstone test.
F1 champion calls for driver BAN after controversial FIA decision
A former F1 world champion has questioned the FIA's decision not to penalise Kevin Magnussen following an incident at the Monaco Grand Prix.
FIA reveals tyre choices as Canadian GP faces growing threat of STORMS
The FIA and Pirelli have released the tyre compounds available to teams for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
F1 race winner reveals UNIQUE Canadian GP pre-race workout
Valtteri Bottas took to social media to share his unusual race weekend preparations ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
F1 pundit reveals how close Sainz came to Red Bull return
F1 pundit and journalist Lawrence Barretto has revealed how closely Red Bull looked at Carlos Sainz before opting to renew Sergio Perez's contract.
