Mercedes SLAM Hamilton replacement talk as F1 champ calls for driver BAN - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes have rubbished rumours that they had decided who would replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025 following a recent Silverstone test.

F1 champion calls for driver BAN after controversial FIA decision

A former F1 world champion has questioned the FIA's decision not to penalise Kevin Magnussen following an incident at the Monaco Grand Prix.

FIA reveals tyre choices as Canadian GP faces growing threat of STORMS

The FIA and Pirelli have released the tyre compounds available to teams for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 race winner reveals UNIQUE Canadian GP pre-race workout

Valtteri Bottas took to social media to share his unusual race weekend preparations ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 pundit reveals how close Sainz came to Red Bull return

F1 pundit and journalist Lawrence Barretto has revealed how closely Red Bull looked at Carlos Sainz before opting to renew Sergio Perez's contract.

F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver
F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver
  • Yesterday 05:57

  • Yesterday 05:57
Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
  • June 5, 2024 23:57

  • June 5, 2024 23:57

Mercedes SLAM Hamilton replacement talk as F1 champ calls for driver BAN - GPFans F1 Recap
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Leclerc showcases SPECIAL off-track talent in Monaco GP video
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 legend reveals UNIQUE reason Newey would may Ferrari
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Marko announces 'truce' with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL
  • Yesterday 20:57

  • Yesterday 20:57
Wolff reveals KEY Hamilton change for Canadian Grand Prix
  • Yesterday 19:57

  • Yesterday 19:57
Disney announce X-RATED title for docu-series following F1 star
  • Yesterday 18:57

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

