F1 champion calls for driver BAN after controversial FIA decision
A former F1 world champion has questioned the FIA's decision not to penalise Kevin Magnussen following an incident at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Haas driver was involved in a first-lap collision with Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the streets of Monte Carlo that put an end to both of their races, as well as his teammate Niko Hulkenberg's.
A red flag was quickly thrown amid the collisions, with the three cars involved left damaged on the track and the barriers close to the collision needing repair.
The FIA chose not to give out any penalties for the incident, which Magnussen will have been grateful for given he is currently two penalty points away from a potential race ban.
F1 champion critical of FIA
The FIA's decision not to award Magnussen a penalty for his part in the collision has proved controversial with former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve.
Scrutinising the FIA's verdict on the matter, Villeneuve inferred that the penalty system in F1 is biased.
"What was Magnussen thinking? He has been around for a long time," Villeneuve told Best Online Poker Sites.
"The driver in front, in this instance Sergio Perez, won't be looking in his mirror. You give a quick glimpse, see the guy is not next to you and even if he is getting close, you take your line.
“The fact is, Magnussen did not get out of the car and say, 'Oops sorry, I completely messed up.' Instead, he suggested it should have been the other way. Excuse me? What planet are we living on?
"The utter lack of comprehension on Magnussen's part befuddles me. We are in F1 here, not Formula 4 where a 15-year-old might not have that understanding yet.
“And the fact he was not even penalised shows that the system is not neutral. If he had been penalised he would have been banned for one race."
