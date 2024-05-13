Norris TEASES rival's ability in a fight

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his opinion on the sporting skills of some of his Formula 1 counterparts.

The British driver recorded his first win in F1 at the 110th attempt in Miami, beating Max Verstappen to the chequered flag by 7.6 seconds.

After eight second place finishes and a host of missed opportunities, Norris remained calm on the US street circuit to take McLaren's first victory since 2021.

The 24-year-old and his team will now be looking to take that form into the rest of season, as some rivals look to play catch up after McLaren's upgrades.

Lando Norris won the 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Victory in Miami was McLaren's first since 2021

Norris tells rival to 'stick to driving'

Though Norris took the spotlight at the weekend for his stunning win, he also spent a lot of time making standard media appearances.

Ahead of the race, Norris took part in a 'lie detector' test for Sky Sports, and was asked whether he could beat friend and rival George Russell in a fight.

George Russell and Mercedes have had a slow start to 2024

"I think yes," he said. "You know the kind of people, sometimes you expect [them] to be good at sports, but you're like 'is he alright?'

"He can drive well, fair play! But give him a cricket bat, golf, and you're like, 'stick to driving mate!'"

Asked about Williams driver Alex Albon, Norris was similarly confident: "He's along the same lines as George, so yes!"

