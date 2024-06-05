close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey is weighing up options after announcing his exit from the team ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko accuses F1 rivals of COPYING Red Bull

Helmut Marko has claimed that part of the reason that certain teams have closed the gap on Red Bull this season is because they have copied the Milton Keynes' team interpretations of F1's regulations.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner hints at championship battle amid Verstappen team-mate announcement

Christian Horner has warned of an impending world championship battle amid the announcement regarding Max Verstappen's team-mate for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star saddened by death threats after race incident

Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Théo Pourchaire has pleaded with motorsport fans after he received death threats following the series' Detroit Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Why Sergio Perez's new contract proves Red Bull’s F1 system is broken

Sergio Perez has officially signed a new two-year contract renewal with Red Bull, which will keep him at the team until the end of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner F1 Adrian Newey Helmut Marko
F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed

  • Yesterday 05:57
  • 1
F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 4, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen in emotional post to celebrate HUGE milestone with racing star

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA tease MASSIVE F1 announcement on social media

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

F1 boss praises star's commitment despite impending exit

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

FIA faces MAJOR dilemma ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x