Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey is weighing up options after announcing his exit from the team ahead of the 2025 season.

Marko accuses F1 rivals of COPYING Red Bull

Helmut Marko has claimed that part of the reason that certain teams have closed the gap on Red Bull this season is because they have copied the Milton Keynes' team interpretations of F1's regulations.

Horner hints at championship battle amid Verstappen team-mate announcement

Christian Horner has warned of an impending world championship battle amid the announcement regarding Max Verstappen's team-mate for 2025.

McLaren star saddened by death threats after race incident

Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Théo Pourchaire has pleaded with motorsport fans after he received death threats following the series' Detroit Grand Prix.

Why Sergio Perez's new contract proves Red Bull’s F1 system is broken

Sergio Perez has officially signed a new two-year contract renewal with Red Bull, which will keep him at the team until the end of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

