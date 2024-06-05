Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey is weighing up options after announcing his exit from the team ahead of the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Marko accuses F1 rivals of COPYING Red Bull
Helmut Marko has claimed that part of the reason that certain teams have closed the gap on Red Bull this season is because they have copied the Milton Keynes' team interpretations of F1's regulations.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner hints at championship battle amid Verstappen team-mate announcement
Christian Horner has warned of an impending world championship battle amid the announcement regarding Max Verstappen's team-mate for 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren star saddened by death threats after race incident
Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Théo Pourchaire has pleaded with motorsport fans after he received death threats following the series' Detroit Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Why Sergio Perez's new contract proves Red Bull’s F1 system is broken
Sergio Perez has officially signed a new two-year contract renewal with Red Bull, which will keep him at the team until the end of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Cullen in emotional post to celebrate HUGE milestone with racing star
- 2 hours ago
FIA tease MASSIVE F1 announcement on social media
- 3 hours ago
F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 boss praises star's commitment despite impending exit
- Yesterday 19:57
FIA faces MAJOR dilemma ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul