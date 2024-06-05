McLaren star saddened by death threats after race incident
McLaren star saddened by death threats after race incident
Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Théo Pourchaire has pleaded with motorsport fans after he received death threats following the series' Detroit Grand Prix.
Pourchaire was involved in a lap 60 incident with Juncos Hollinger Racing's Argentine driver Agustín Canapino in what was the seventh race in IndyCar's 2024 calendar, one after the renowned Indianapolis 500.
F1 Headlines: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement
The Frenchman, who is also Stake F1's reserve driver, was making just his fourth start in the series after being drafted in to replace the injured David Malukas at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Pourchaire had experienced a fairly solid start to his IndyCar career before the Detroit race, where he steamed into the side of Canapino in an overly opportunistic move.
Pourchaire makes plea as he reacts to death threats
Pourchaire went on to finish the race in tenth position, but as he was racing to the chequered flag, abuse against the 20-year-old was being posted online.
Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger Racing made a joint statement late on Monday, which said: "The past 24 hours have unfortunately provided our teams with a stark reminder about the necessity for respect and civility in our online interactions.
"We will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination, and those participating in such actions are not welcome in our online community and will be blocked."
2023 Formula 2 champion Pourchaire followed this with a post of his own on social media.
“I’m sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP," he wrote on X.
“I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it’s not normal to abuse people online.. Please be kind to each other.”
I’m sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP.— Théo Pourchaire (@TPourchaire) June 3, 2024
I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it’s not normal to abuse people online..
Please be kind to each other 🙏🏻🫶🏻 https://t.co/JWKU2IYEFF
The youngster is next in action for Arrow McLaren at this weekend's Grand Prix of Road America in Wisconsin.
READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey reveals KEY to F1 car design amid talks over latest project
- 18 minutes ago
Why Sergio Perez's new contract proves Red Bull’s F1 system is broken
- 1 hour ago
McLaren star saddened by death threats after race incident
- 2 hours ago
Shock team SWOOP for Newey despite setback
- 3 hours ago
Horner hints at championship battle amid Verstappen team-mate announcement
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed
- Today 05:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul