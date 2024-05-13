Wolff issues POSITIVE Hamilton update with upgrades due

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has provided an update on the team's upcoming plans as they look to close the gap to their rivals.

It has been a difficult campaign for the Brackley-based outfit, who currently sit behind Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructors' standings following a series of disappointing results in 2024.

Star drivers Lewis Hamilton - set for a switch to Ferrari next season - and George Russell could only finish sixth and eighth respectively at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, while the former has delivered the team's only two podiums over the opening six races.

Wolff is targeting improvements at Mercedes

Russell and Hamilton have struggled to challenge their rivals this season

Factories working 'in sixth gear'

Wolff retains confidence that Mercedes will improve as the campaign goes on, and has hailed the efforts of the team behind the scenes as they look to turn their fortunes around.

The Austrian has warned, however, that he does not expect significant progress to be made immediately, insisting that patience will be required as upgrades are added to the cars.

“I think we understand much more what is needed to get the car in a better place because it’s so clear now what it does and why we struggle and where we struggle," said Wolff, as quoted by Motorsportweek.com.

“In Formula 1 you can accelerate development and produce the beats and we’re flat out. The design office is all in, the production operations are flat out.

“The rest has been doing a good job. All of the factories are really sixth gear in order to bring stuff to the car that we believe can be very helpful.

“In terms of what they’re bringing to the car, you can’t really rush it because you’ve got to get to the point where you say now it’s good to be released into production. And once that part comes, or once it’s come, they need to be sorted. So this is a matter of many weeks.”

