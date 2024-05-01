close global

Netflix honour F1 legend Senna with new series

Streaming giants Netflix have announced a new limited series which will honour the life and achievements of a Formula 1 legend.

A teaser trailer released on the company's X page promised that fans will be able to enjoy the upcoming drama later this year.

Titled Senna, the series will tell the story of the former F1 champion, Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost his life after crashing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

This week marks 30 years since the iconic Brazilian driver's untimely death.

Ayrton Senna (right) has been an icon to many F1 drivers
Ayrton Senna won three world championships

One of the greatest

The Brazilian won three world championships over five successful seasons at McLaren between 1988-1993, before making the move to Williams in 1994.

A winner of 41 races over a stellar career, Senna is widely regarded a one of the greatest to have ever raced in F1.

His 65 pole positions also place him third on the all-time record list, with only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton - who has often referred to Senna as his idol - achieving more.

Just this week, Senna was in the news following the announcement that his personal sports car was to be put up for sale, and now Netflix have revealed this trailer on the anniversary of his death.

