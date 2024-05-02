F1 News Today: Hamilton blasted by former F1 giant as multi-world champion poised for FIA showdown
F1 News Today: Hamilton blasted by former F1 giant as multi-world champion poised for FIA showdown
Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone is not a fan of Lewis Hamilton’s headline move to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.
F1 superstar taking on FIA over PENALTY decision
Formula 1 giants Aston Martin have lodged a petition for the right to review a penalty received by one of its star drivers.
Horner delivers Newey VERDICT as design guru's Red Bull exit is confirmed
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has provided an honest assessment of Adrian Newey's time at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit
Adrian Newey's manager has provided an insight into his client's potential next move following his departure from Red Bull.
Award-winning director reveals STUNNING tribute to F1 legend Senna
Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia has shared a heartfelt tribute to one of Formula 1's greatest ever drivers.
