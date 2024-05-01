Award-winning director reveals STUNNING tribute to F1 legend Senna

Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia has shared a heartfelt tribute to one of Formula 1's greatest ever drivers.

The British filmmaker is best known for creating archive-constructed documentaries including 'Amy', the story of singer Amy Winehouse, and 'Diego Maradona', which explored the turbulent career of the Argentine footballer.

Kapadia is also responsible for directing 'Senna', a 2010 documentary on F1 legend Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost his life following a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

This week marks 30 years since the death of Ayrton Senna

The Brazilian won three world titles during a stellar career

'He's there beside me every single day'

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian's death, and Kapadia has taken to X to share his love and admiration for the three-time F1 world champion, who is largely considered to be one of the most talented drivers to take to the track.

He also revealed a stunning tribute to the racing legend, a mouse mat featuring the three-time champion's iconic helmet design.

Kapadia wrote: "RIP legend AYRTON SENNA.

"Making the film @SENNAmovie changed my life in so many ways. I know Ayrton had that effect on millions in Brazil, @F1 & around the world.

"Sounds silly but here's my #SENNA mouse mat. Without thinking, he's there beside me every single day.

"#SennaSempre"

The tribute comes in the same week that Netflix announced that a limited series on the F1 great will be released later this year.

