Award-winning director reveals STUNNING tribute to F1 legend Senna
Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia has shared a heartfelt tribute to one of Formula 1's greatest ever drivers.
The British filmmaker is best known for creating archive-constructed documentaries including 'Amy', the story of singer Amy Winehouse, and 'Diego Maradona', which explored the turbulent career of the Argentine footballer.
Kapadia is also responsible for directing 'Senna', a 2010 documentary on F1 legend Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost his life following a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
'He's there beside me every single day'
This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian's death, and Kapadia has taken to X to share his love and admiration for the three-time F1 world champion, who is largely considered to be one of the most talented drivers to take to the track.
He also revealed a stunning tribute to the racing legend, a mouse mat featuring the three-time champion's iconic helmet design.
Kapadia wrote: "RIP legend AYRTON SENNA.
"Making the film @SENNAmovie changed my life in so many ways. I know Ayrton had that effect on millions in Brazil, @F1 & around the world.
"Sounds silly but here's my #SENNA mouse mat. Without thinking, he's there beside me every single day.
"#SennaSempre"
The tribute comes in the same week that Netflix announced that a limited series on the F1 great will be released later this year.
