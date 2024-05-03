F1 News Today: Team announce SHOCK hire after quitting rivals as Wolff speaks out on Hamilton behaviour

Alpine have strengthened their technical team with a shock name joining the team just weeks after he left a rival.

Wolff delivers big verdict on Hamilton behaviour

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has shared his thoughts on star driver Lewis Hamilton, as the seven-time world champion's time with the team in F1 edges closer to its conclusion.

Red Bull partner reveals HUGE F1 2026 entry details

One of Formula 1's most successful engine developers insist everything is 'going to plan' as they prepare to embark on a new partnership with one of the grid's top teams.

Hamilton salutes New York after making F1 HISTORY

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to fans who came out in force to witness F1 history in New York.

EXCLUSIVE: F1 star backs American interest to 'keep growing' in 2024

Formula 1 is gearing up for its second consecutive season of having three American races, with this weekend's Miami Grand Prix preceding Austin and Las Vegas.

