Wolff delivers big verdict on Hamilton behaviour

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has shared his thoughts on star driver Lewis Hamilton, as the seven-time world champion's time with the team in F1 edges closer to its conclusion.

The British driver will make the switch to Italian giants Ferrari at the end of the current campaign, putting an end to his trophy-laden spell with the Brackley-based outfit.

It has been a challenging few years for Hamilton, as he has watched Red Bull's Max Verstappen deliver back-to-back-to-back world titles on his way to becoming the dominant force in F1.

Remarkably, despite holding the record for most Grand Prix wins with 103, Hamilton has failed to record a victory since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next season

Lewis Hamilton has endured a tricky start to the 2024 season

Hamilton remains a top pro

Any pre-season hopes of a title challenge this year over, with Hamilton almost 100 points behind Verstappen in the standings, having yet to finish in the top six at a Sunday race this season.

Wolff, however, remains convinced that the 39-year-old will continue to be a consummate professional for the remainder of the campaign, and insists he will play a vital role in moving the team forward.

"I think that Lewis is a pro and has behaved in that way until now, trying to keep his morale up and the morale of the team even if the results don’t come", said the Austrian, as reported on autosport.com.

"I have no doubt that this is going to last. He has also been supportive with George [Russell]."

