EXCLUSIVE: F1 star backs American interest to 'keep growing' in 2024

Formula 1 is gearing up for its second consecutive season of having three American races, with this weekend's Miami Grand Prix preceding Austin and Las Vegas.

While the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, has established itself as the home of F1 racing in the United States, Miami and Las Vegas are still relatively new events.

The two have had blockbuster hype around them, which one F1 driver doesn't believe is unsustainable.

By having three events in a country, there's a risk that each race might eat into the others' attention, but that's not a concern for someone who knows how the US market works.

F1 raced in Las Vegas

American F1 interest is growing

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, Williams' Logan Sargeant, the only American driver on the F1 grid, explained his thoughts on the three Grands Prix.

"When you look across the American Grands Prix, especially Austin, they're busy, in demand, and enjoyed," begins Sargeant.

"I don't see why that would start to struggle. If anything, I would expect it to keep growing. Last year, I really enjoyed it, especially since it was where I got the chance to race on home turf for the first time in a long time.

"I'm very hopeful it continues to be big and keep growing."

Sargeant races for Williams

A Miami homecoming

Even among a trio of home races, Miami is particularly special for Sargeant, who grew up in Florida.

"Being at home is nice because a lot of my friends and family are there," he explains. "It's nice to be that close to home. I can get home a bit early and spend a few days there before and maybe a couple of days after the race.

"It's where I grew up. I know the area well. To be racing around the stadium where I've watched plenty of Dolphins games is pretty cool.

"It looks like an amazing venue."

