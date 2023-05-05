Verstappen WOWED by Miami GP setup – and key aspect which makes it unique

Dan McCarthy

Friday 5 May 2023 19:59 - Updated: 20:51

Max Verstappen says the Miami paddock, which is inside the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, is "amazing" as he bids to win back-to-back races in the city.

The Dutchman took the spoils in the inaugural Miami Grand Prix last season, crossing the line ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

This year, the paddock for the race has been set up directly inside the 65,000 capacity as F1 continues to embrace the USA in one of three races stateside this year.

Asked by the official Miami Grand Prix Instagram account what he thought of the Miami paddock composition, a clearly impressed Verstappen said: "It's amazing to be honest."

Miami looking to make an impact

Along with races in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Miami is one of the US legs of the F1 calendar this year as the sport's relationship with the country continues to improve.

Viewing figures have increased since the Liberty Media group took control in 2016 and the 'Drive To Survive' Netflix documentary was launched.

Miami has proven popular with fans, as it adds more glitz and glamour to Formula 1.

Last year, it was Verstappen who won the inaugural race, finishing ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz despite not starting on the front row.

The paddock being inside the stadium will add another quirk to the Grand Prix and Verstappen says it makes a nice change.

He continued: "It's one of the best like flyaway paddocks. It's a bit of a change to be inside a stadium but it looks good."

