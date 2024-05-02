Vettel announces F1 return as FIA single Mercedes out for Miami checks - GPFans F1 Recap

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will make his long-awaited return to an F1 race weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix later this month.

FIA announce Mercedes singled out for F1 inspection ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix that Mercedes were the subject of an extensive physical inspection to George Russell's car.

Newey delivers new challenge announcement after Red Bull exit CONFIRMED

Adrian Newey has revealed he is eager to embark on a fresh challenge following the confirmation of his Red Bull exit.

F1 set for stunning 2026 RETURN to shock track

Formula 1 could be set to return to a surprise country in 2026 after more than a decade without consistent racing action.

Jos Verstappen fears Newey exit will trigger Red Bull collapse

Jos Verstappen has spoken out on the potential impact of Adrian Newey's shock departure from Red Bull.

